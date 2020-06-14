The Member of Parliament (MP) for Odotobri, Emmanuel Akwasi Gyamfi, has appealed to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) polling station executives and delegates of the upcoming parliamentary primary in the Odotobri constituency to vote for the person who can strive to bring developmental projects to the area.

Speaking to Adom News correspondent, Isaac K. Normanyo, at the commissioning of a party office at Jacobu in the Amansei Central District of the Ashanti region, the MP said he became an MP in 2005 when there was no party office in the constituency but through his hard work the party members have met there to commission a party office.

He said the situation demanded the organisation of a big ceremony but due to the COVID-19 pandemic the party could not hold a big ceremony.

The MP said the office, which has about seven rooms, is one of the best offices in the region. He added that he came to assist and support the growth and development of the party in the constituency and said he had brought several projects like health centres and now working on the extension of electricity to over 37 communities.

On road networks, the MP said the government had granted the award of contract for more than 80 kilometers of road in the constituency.

He said under the one-million-one constituency initiative, about 12 schools would be built.