President Nana Akufo-Addo is expected to address the nation today, June 14, 2020, amid the soaring coronavirus cases in Ghana.

Information Minister, Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah, hinted this on Twitter when responding to a user who inquired about a public health briefing on case management following the recent case surge.

ALSO READ:

“We look forward to providing answers to further questions on case management after the president’s expected update tonight,” he said.

The time for the address is 8:00pm.

Read the tweet below: