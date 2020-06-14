President Nana Akufo-Addo is expected to address the nation today, June 14, 2020, amid the soaring coronavirus cases in Ghana.
Information Minister, Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah, hinted this on Twitter when responding to a user who inquired about a public health briefing on case management following the recent case surge.
“We look forward to providing answers to further questions on case management after the president’s expected update tonight,” he said.
The time for the address is 8:00pm.
Yes @CallmeAlfredo After @NAkufoAddo’s expected update later tonight, we look forward to providing answers to further questions on case management. https://t.co/ywGKeDjOgC— Kojo Oppong Nkrumah (@konkrumah) June 14, 2020