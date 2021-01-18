Former Minister for Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, says the country has been complacent in its fight against the deadly coronavirus disease.

According to the Ofoase-Ayirebi Member of Palimanet, the upsurge in the rate of infections make it evident despite the government’s relentless effort to curb the spread.

This comes after President Akufo-Addo in his 22nd address to the nation on January 17, 2021, disclosed the country now records 200 positive cases daily.

“We have seen an upsurge in the number of active cases, from a little over nine hundred (900) to one thousand, nine hundred and twenty-four (1,924). Our COVID-19 treatment centres have gone from having zero patients to now being full because of the upsurge in infections,” President Akufo-Addo stated.

Speaking in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen, Monday, Mr Oppong Nkrumah, said the safety protocols are no longer being adhered to.

“Collectively we have been reckless and complacent with Covid. Most of the things we did in the past to prevent the virus from spreading we are not doing them again. Like wearing a mask, social distancing and washing of hands,” he bemoaned.

RELATED:

However, he indicated it was important for Ghanaians to go back to the adherence in order not to derail the efforts of the government.

“We must go back to all these if not we are heading for a difficult period. I went to parties during the festive season and people clearly disregarded all the protocols,” he recounted.