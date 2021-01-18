The Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) is backing those calling for re-closure of basic schools till the government is really ready to supply the schools with Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) on time.



GNAT’s President, Philippa Larson, says she toured several schools today/yesterday, Monday, and nine out of 10 pupils wore no face masks – not to talk about cleaning their hands and using hand sanitisers.



She spoke on The Big Agenda on Adom TV hosted by Nana Ampofo Agyei.



After about a year-long vacation occasioned by the Covid-19 scourge, kids from creche to Junior High 3 were recalled to school when the President addressed the nation, Sunday evening.

Monday when the pupils reported to the campuses, they did so with joy – meeting friends and mates after a long separation. But, the danger became obvious…they wore no nose masks.



Executive Director of the Institute for Education Studies (IFES), Peter Antwi, said after campaigning for the reopening of the schools IFES had become terribly disappointed that the President failed to deliver the basic face masks and other PPEs to the schools.



Both IFES and GNAT leaders also took a swipe at most parents for failing to provide the face masks for their wards at the start of the term in anticipation of the government’s provision delaying.

