Adom FM‘s Social Media Executive, Aiowa 05, has gained massive recognition from management of the Multimedia Group Limited.

Aiowa 05, born Obed Osei Marfo, was adjudged the winner of the People’s Choice Award- Adom Cluster Programmes for the year 2020.

CEO of Multimedia Group Limited, Kwasi Twum presenting the award to Aiowa 05

Mr Marfo was honoured based on his exhibition of the company’s values (Leadership, integrity and communication) and also his reliability and results-orientation.

This was at the 2021 edition of the annual thanksgiving service of the company held at the Action Chapel International.

He was rewarded a gift voucher for Samsung products worth GH¢ 2,000.00.