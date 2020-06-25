The flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has urged Ghanaians to come out in their numbers and register for the new voter’s identity card.

According to John Mahama, the active participation in the exercise will be the only way to channel the disappointment in the Supreme Court’s ruling.

The former president made the call while addressing a news conference after the verdict on Thursday ahead of the exercise on Tuesday, June 30, 2020.

“We are disappointed in the ruling of the Supreme Court but I will urge all those with passports and Ghana cards to go and register and encourage others to do so,” he admonished.

He was of the view that the move to exclude existing voter identity card in securing a new one was to secure the governing party re-election which will not happen.

He further argued the move was a mark of a desperate leader who has failed the people, adding that Ghanaians need to vote such a government out of power.

Private citizen Mark Takyi-Banson and the NDC filed the case in court to ask that it stops the EC from compiling a new register.

They also prayed the court to allow the use of the birth certificate and old voter’s identity card by prospective voters as proof of identification.

However, the court on Thursday, in a unanimous decision, ruled that the EC has the power to compile a new Voters Register.

The court in its decision held that the EC is an independent body and will only be directed by the court if it acts contrary to law.