A former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Asante Kotoko, George Amoako, has said he was not surprised he lost his job.

According to the Ghana Football Association Executive Council Member, his relationship with the Executive Chairman of the club, Dr Kwame Kyei soiled.

The entire management of the club has been dissolved following the inauguration of the nine- new member board.

With the institution of the Board of Directors, it was expected there would be casualties in the management structure.

The new Board has been charged to redeem the club’s lost glory.

Speaking to Enoch Wallace Worlanyoi of Asempa FM, Mr Amoako said he was not surprised that he was dismissed.

READ ALSO

“No I’m not surprised at all,” he said.

He also added that he lost his position as the CEO of the club because relationships got fractured, thereby, hampering the progress of work.

“For most parts of our tenure, we were not working in good terms. I don’t know why.

“At the initial stages, things were moving fast and nice and okay. But later I didn’t know what happened and things weren’t going the way I wanted.

“I worked with a lot of people in management and all of them you need to seek their opinion about how we worked,” he remarked.