Campaign Manager of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Peter Mac-Manu, who is receiving treatment after testing positive for COVID-19, is in stable condition.

The veteran politician, who was said to be at the Intensive Care Unit of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, is currently under observation.

Deputy Minister for Trade and Industry, Carlos Ahenkorah, who shared a ward with Mr Mac Manu said there is no cause for alarm.

Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Thursday, he said the health condition of the former National Chairman of the NPP has not deteriorated as is being speculated in the media.

“Mr Mac Manu is not on a ventilator, he is very fine and under observation. We should stop spreading fear and panic,” he admonished.

The Member of Parliament for Tema West said as he was being discharged on Thursday, Mr Mac Manu was very fit and in good health.

Mr Ahenkorah is certain Mr Mac Manu would be discharged given the progress his witnessed at the isolation centre.