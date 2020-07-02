Dancehall music star, Shatta Wale, has graced social media with beautiful photos of two of his gorgeous sisters.

The photos show Shatta Wale and his sisters, Winnie and Maame, having fun at the birthday party of his daughter, Nhyira.

Nhyira, Shatta Wale’s first child and only daughter, attained the age of 10 years on Wednesday, July 1. In celebration, a birthday party was thrown for the girl.

The party turned out to be a big family event with Shatta Wale, his father Shatta Capo, and sisters all in attendance.

It was while sharing some of the photos from the birthday party that Shatta Wale flaunted his two sisters.

The first of the photos had Shatta Wale’s hands wrapped around his sisters’ shoulders while Nhyira stood in front of them.

Sharing the photo, Shatta Wale indicated there was a third sister called Karen who was not present at the party.

Check them out: