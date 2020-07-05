The first week of July did not go down quietly as the new month ushered in a blend of the good, bad and controversial.

On Monday, final year Junior High School pupils and teachers returned to school. JoyNews observed activities on Day 1 while assessing the adherence to Covid-19 safety protocols.

An Adenta High Court dismissed a case filed against the Electoral Commission’s (EC) voter registration exercise to the disappointment of lawyers of the petitioner. The exercise started across the country.

Some centers recorded a smooth process while delayed arrival of materials, coupled with non-adherence to social distancing and wearing of mask characterized the exercise.

The Ghana Medical Association (GMA) expressed worry that this could cause a spike in the county’s Covid-19 cases.

The EC directed their officers to sack anyone who refuse to wear masks from the centers. Some perspective voters however told JoyNews they would stay away from the process.

The Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research said they do not have reagents and other consumable to conduct testing of Covid-19 samples brought to their facilities, leaving them with a backlog of 7000 samples to test. Government assured their concerns would be addressed.

The sad news of the death of CEO of the Forestry Commission Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie Sir John and Dr. Richard Kisseh of SSNIT Hospital due to Covid-19-related illness brought tears to many.

Former Deputy Minister of Trade Carlos Ahenkorah decided to visit voter registration centres though he knew he was positive, he was forced to resign after social media uproar but OccupyGhana wants him prosecuted.

The Auditor-General Daniel Domelevo asked President Akufo-Addo to reconsider his directive for him to go on leave. In response, government increased his leave days from 123 to 167.