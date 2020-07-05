Armed police officers have been deployed at the North East Regional Coordinating Directorate in Nalerigu after some supporters of the NDC besieged the facility Sunday morning.

The opposition party supporters, according to reports, massed up at the facility alleging that the Regional Minister had bused people from Tamale and was about transport them to his Bunkprugu constituency to take part in the ongoing voters’ registration exercise.

Police say the angry supporters have blocked the bus carrying these person from leaving the facility and are threatening to harm the passengers aboard.

Communications Officer of the NDC in the Nalerigu/Gambaga constituency, Alhassan Abdul Ganiu, said the vehicle would not be allowed to continue the journey and that the police must ensure their return.

“The Regional Minister bussed people from Tamale to go to Bunkprugu to register, unfortunately, they were apprehended at the Regional Coordinating Council around 1am this morning.

“The people agreed that, he paid each and everyone of them ₵5,000 to go and register in his constituency. So currently the car is here, the people are around the police are here. We had to prevent our boys from burning the car”.

The officers, however, were able to quell the confusion and restore order at the facility following an agreement with the police to escort the passengers back to Tamale.

The Regional Minister and Member of Parliament of the Bunkprugu constituency, Solomon Boar, when contacted denied the allegations.

In a related development, the NDC has also accused the Director of the Ghana National Service Scheme (NSS), who doubles as Parliamentary candidate of the New Patriotic Party for Yagaba/Kubori constituency, Mustapha Usif, of using state vehicles to carry out party activities in the constituency.

The party’s regional communications officer, Imoro Abdul Razak, alleged in a statement copied JoyNews, that “so far, about five cars of NSS have been deployed to bus people to Yagaba”.

Below is the full statement

National Service Director Mustapha Yussif uses state vehicles to bus people to register in his constituency

The NPP Parliamentary candidate for YAGABA/KUBORI and Executive Director for NSS uses National Service vehicles for party activities. Information on Social media and on other platforms corroborates this allegations. The NDC in the North East Region is however ready to challenge this with all the means available at their disposal.

We’re through this medium sending a strong signal to him not to try the peace of the area. The NDC is peace loving and will work to protect the peace of the area.

It’s quite worrying how state funds are being squandered by appointees of this government. So, far about 5 cars of NSS have been deployed to bus people to YAGABA. Evidence are abound on this vehicles, including pictures of the vehicles with their number plates.

Signed

Imoro Abdul-Razak

RCO/North East.