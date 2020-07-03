The Deputy Minister for Trade and Industry, Carlos Ahenkorah has resigned from his position.

This comes after he admitted breaching COVID-19 protocols by visiting a registration center despite being aware that he has tested positive for the virus.

The Director of Communications at the presidency, Eugene Arhin confirmed the resignation in a statement on Friday morning indicating that President Nana Akufo-Addo has accepted the resignation.

” The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, on Friday, 3rd July, 2020, accepted the resignation from office of the Deputy Minister for Trade and Industry, Hon. Carlos Kingsley Ahenkorah, MP, which takes immediate effect. This follows the admission by the Deputy Minister of his breach of the COVID-19 protocols, when, as a person certified to be positive for the virus, he visited a registration centre in his constituency before the period of self-isolation was complete,” the statement said.

Below is the full statement: