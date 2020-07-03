Carlos Kingsley Ahenkorah, Deputy Minister of Trade

Deputy Trade and Industry, Minister Kingsley Carlos Ahenkorah has come under intense pressure from Ghanaians to resign.

This is after he has admitted visiting several registration centres despite testing positve for the dreaded Covid-19 virus.

Carlos had granted media interviews, defending his conduct, claiming he adhered to all social distancing and health protocols.

He said he felt he needed to show up in a public place with his Covid-19 status because he didn’t want his constituents to speculate on his absence at the start of the voter registration exercise.

In spite of his defence, angry Ghanaians have taken to both social media and traditional media platforms to call him out for being irresponsible.

Mr. Ahenokorah is currently trending number one on Twitter.

Below are some comments from social media users: