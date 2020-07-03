Deputy Trade and Industry, Minister Kingsley Carlos Ahenkorah has come under intense pressure from Ghanaians to resign.

This is after he has admitted visiting several registration centres despite testing positve for the dreaded Covid-19 virus.

Carlos had granted media interviews, defending his conduct, claiming he adhered to all social distancing and health protocols.

He said he felt he needed to show up in a public place with his Covid-19 status because he didn’t want his constituents to speculate on his absence at the start of the voter registration exercise.

In spite of his defence, angry Ghanaians have taken to both social media and traditional media platforms to call him out for being irresponsible.

Mr. Ahenokorah is currently trending number one on Twitter.

Below are some comments from social media users:

Carlos no force at all — MrDumelo (@johndumelo1) July 3, 2020

The highest degree of wickedness is in the NPP party.



Is Carlos Ahenkorah telling us that he is better than Ghanaians under mandatory isolation?

THIS NONSENSE MUST END pic.twitter.com/s3uRTeCIJu — #ArrestCarlosAhenkora (@ComradeSharp) July 2, 2020

I woke up this morning only to say ‘shame’ to Carlos Ahenkorah. The sad thing is that I had never heard his name until yesterday. What an irresponsible behaviour. Let him resign like I screamed yesterday and charge him! Others are punished for not wearing a mask. Charge him! — mutombo🤯 (@MutomboDaPoet) July 3, 2020

It was very reckless of Hon. Carlos Ahenkorah to visit registration centers knowing very well his status and the possibility of him infecting others. No amount of interview and explanation is good enough to justify his actions. Exemplary leadership is required of our Honourables https://t.co/dZ4LASAptq — Israel Emmanuel Ahedor (@israel_catalyst) July 2, 2020

Carlos Ahenkorah contact tracing …



After watching some of the videos Heeeeeerrr, the man is evil pic.twitter.com/CpEUx7MPdE — Call Me Osei (@SirAmankwaah) July 3, 2020

Hello @NAkufoAddo one of your deputy ministers – Carlos Ahenkorah who has tested positive for the virus went to a registration centre, ignoring isolation protocols. He has passed on the disease! Is this what you want? I guess not! Kindly FIRE him for this is unacceptable. — mutombo🤯 (@MutomboDaPoet) July 2, 2020

This is Carlos Ahenkorah, a Deputy Minister of State, who says proudly that even though he knew he has tested positive for COVID-19, he left the isolation ward to visit some registration centres. #FireCarlos #CarlosMustResign pic.twitter.com/XXKVjsKXEE — Yayra Koku (@YayraKoku) July 2, 2020

‘Callous’ Ahenkorah’s interviews on why he breached COVID19 protocols by not self isolating (as advised by his doctors) and going on to monitor the registeration of new voters in his constituency is worrying on many fronts. He’s better off resigning or Mr President must fire … — James Agyenim-Boateng (@jagyenim) July 2, 2020

Carlos Ahenkorah tested positive for Covid. Carlos went to registration centers to monitor the activities. Who is Carlos? Hopefully a former MP.

When questioned what was his response? “I kept my distance when TALKING to people at the station and I had my hands folded throughout” — Stephen! (@cozypols) July 3, 2020

Two days ago, Sir John passed on and Peter Mac Manu is in ICU.Dan Botwe has barely survived the wickedness of the virus. Why cant Hon Carlos Ahenkorah stop spreading the virus?#FireCarlos#CarlosMustResign — Dominique Amedeker (@MAmedeker) July 3, 2020

When @UmaruSanda is the interviewer, we’re confident of our conclusion after the interview. Apparently, Hon. Carlos Ahenkorah was struggling to even make a weak and an untruth argument😂. Ohhh bra Sanda, your questions are too hitting😂😂. You’re of international standard💯💯 https://t.co/NC77a8fPeJ — Az-Zubayr (@zubeiru_suleman) July 2, 2020

This is Carlos Ahenkorah distributing the virus and drinking wine whiles at it pic.twitter.com/g6zEIyTQHD — Leevai (@SCHBWOY) July 2, 2020

Nana Addo go fire Carlos Ahenkorah p3rr. Make he forget his Ministerial appointment.



Like he no for grant the radio interviews sef. Carlos Ahenkorah make shiii. Nexxt time😂 — Bigtrice (@ARSHORLA_YPT) July 2, 2020

Whatever evil spirits that possessed Carlos Ahenkorah must be very high grade. Beyie paaa… @benkoku @UmaruSanda @konkrumah @NAkufoAddo — Kojo Mensah Andah (@DukoKojo) July 2, 2020

Carlos Ahenkorah say all of you your mordas. 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣



Eiiiiii. — Gary #StopTheStigma (@garyalsmith) July 2, 2020

Dishonorable Carlos Ahenkorah.



What a shame! — Kojo Akoto Boateng (@KojoAB) July 2, 2020

I’m waiting for KON to come and say “Carlos Ahenkorah’s position is not the position of government” — 💔 (@Bridget_Otoo) July 2, 2020

Carlos Ahenkorah.



I have no words. — #letstalkaboutitwithlydia (@lydiaforson) July 2, 2020