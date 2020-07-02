General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, has promised to take over the family duties of his late friend and former New Patriotic Party (NPP) General Secretary, Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie, alias Sir John.

His promise comes a day after the former NPP stalwart passed on at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital after testing positive for the novel coronavirus.

I want his family to know that if he is gone I am here to take over his responsibilities, so they can call on me for anything they need and I will be there for them, an emotional Mr Nketia said in an interview monitored by ABC News.

Mr Nketia, alias General Mosquito, speaking further in the interview, said despite the sharp political differences between them, Sir John was like a brother to him, adding that they did a lot of things together in their private lives.

According to him, he and Sir John took a decision never to allow their political differences to affect their personal relationship and it never did.

THIS ALSO:

When we both became General Secretaries of the two leading political parties, we both decided to maintain our relationship and not allow anything to come between us. So, he was a brother to me, a very sad General Mosquito said.

General Mosquito, who struggled to hide his emotions about the death of his friend, therefore extended his sympathies to the family, wife and children of the former Chief Executive Officer of Ghana Forestry Commission, promising to take up the role of Sir John in his family.