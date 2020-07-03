It was all enjoyment for Black Entertainment Television (BET) award winner, Burna Boy who woke up to a surprise celebration of his birthday.

Burna Boy’s 29th birthday which comes four days after he won the prestigious award was celebrated in grand style.

He woke up to a room filled with melodious tune from the serenaders his mother had hired, and the expression on his face was all joy.

His British girlfriend, Stefflon Don was also present to commemorate the special day as she and her friends sang in honour of the musician.

To make his day complete, his hit track, Wonderful was rated by Amazon Music as song of the day.