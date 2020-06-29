Nigerian singer, Burna Boy, has been awarded the Best International Act at the BET 2020 awards ceremony.

The Grammy-nominated musician received the award in a virtually-held ceremony which was presented to him by British supermodel Naomi Campbell.

Burna Boy was nominated alongside other international stars such as Innoss’B from DRC, South African singer Sho Madjozi, United Kingdom acts Dave and Stormzy, and France’s Ninho and S.Pri Noir.

In his acceptance speech, the ‘African Giant’ singer said:

I’ll like to use this opportunity to say that sometime around 1835, there was a mission to turn Africa into a dominated nation.

Now is the time to overturn that and go back to the royalty that we were, because, in order for black lives to matter, Africa must matter.