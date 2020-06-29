Nigerian singer, Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2baba, and his wife Annie, have been spotted showing love to each other.

In a video circulating online, the two were seen in a photo studio beautifully dressed as they waited for their photographer to be ready.

While waiting, Annie sat on her husband’s laps, had her tongue out and acted as if to lick her beloved’s face.

READ:

She was soon caught laughing at something funny someone may have said.

Later, they were spotted on their feet and the beautiful actress kissed her husband on the lips while he held her by her waist.

A male voice was heard in the background jokingly making fun of the singer and his wife.