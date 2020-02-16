Music star, 2fce Idibia got emotional as two of the mothers of his kids, Annie and Pero settled their age long rift at Crescendo Lounge in Ikeja.

Pero, mother of three of his kids and his wife, Annie embraced and held on to one another and the action got 2face Idibia crying like a baby.

Pero and Annie who used to be best of friends, had not been in talking terms for years after the former snitched on the latter by getting pregnant thrice for the former’s man, 2face.

The last time Annie Idibia reacted to anything concerning Pero Adeniyi was when a picture surfaced showing her husband 2face kissing her. Reacting to the photo, she said,

“I am aware of the photo’s circulating the Internet with my husband and Pero Adeniyi. I want to state officially that I was not in that space at that time and therefore there was no confrontation between myself and Pero Adeniyi.”

“Pero Adeniyi and this momentary indiscretion poses no threat whatsoever to my relationship with my husband. As a matter of fact for all of our children’s’ sake, I do encourage cordial relationships with parties involved.”

“This year, my focus is solely on God, Family and my Career which doesn’t give me the luxury of paying attention to any distractions.”

Well they are now friends again!