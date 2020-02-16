Two boys identified as Inusa and Ibrahim have contested in an election to win a girl, Khadijah, they both fell in love with in a Bauchi community.

Reports say that Khadijah had requested for the election which was conducted by elders of Giade town in Bauchi State.

Inusa reportedly scored highest number of votes to defeat his rival, Ibrahim.



The story was told by a Twitter user @Mubarack_Umar.

He tweeted; “Khadija has fallen in love with 2 boys but couldn’t chose 1 between them; none of the boys also ready to accept defeat. The elders of Giade town, Bauchi State (with Khadija’s request) conducted an election and Inusa scored highest number of votes, against his rival, Ibrahim.”