Nigerian singer, 2face and his wife, Annie Idibia have taken to Instagram to share a bathroom video with their fans as they celebrate their 7th anniversary after tying the knot.

Annie shared the video with a background song of 2Baba himself off his latest album.

In the video, the couple danced the moment away to depict the happiness in attaining the milestone.

Fans congratulated the duo for conquering hurdles that were meant to separate their union all these years.

Happy Annie-versary To Us♥️♥️♥️♥️ F O R E V E R ♥️, Annie’s caption read.

