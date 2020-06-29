Nigerian music star, Burna Boy, was named Best International Act by the BET awards in the United States.

This is the second time he is winning the award after doing so last year.

The Nigerian was presented with his award virtually by supermodel Naomi Campbell on Sunday.

Burna Boy in his acceptance speech said: “Now is the time to overturn that and go back to the royalty that we were. Because in order for black lives to matter, Africa must matter.”

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, BET Awards went virtual with the performances and speeches pre-taped, allowing for dramatic stagings and high production values.

The BET Awards celebrate black artistes and sports personalities and this year’s edition was unique in many ways.

The deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, as well as the ongoing ‘Black Lives Matter’ protests reflected throughout the ceremony.