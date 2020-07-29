Gospel singer, Obaa Yaa Grace Ashly, passed by Asempa FM’s weekend entertainment show, Tête-à-Tête and pleaded with Ghanaian footballer, Asamoah Gyan to gift her a car.

According to the musician, because of her numerous songs for the Black Stars, it will only be apt that she is appreciated for her works.

In a humble manner, she said: Asamoah Gyan please give me a car. I don’t have any. If no one would appreciate me, please do.

Asamoah Gyan

Talking about her relationship with him, she indicated that she used to live with him in the same neghbourhood, adding that, I was there at his mother’s funeral. I performed and didn’t take one coin. He should show me some love and I will write on the car donated by Asamoah Gyan.

Even if he wants to call all bloggers to tell them he has given me a car I don’t mind, she said.