Asamoah Gyan’s daughter, Zelda Ohemaa Gyan, is a year older today, July 8, 2020, and as usual, Ghana’s striker has dropped photos to mark her day.

She turned six today. She is the last and only daughter of three children of the footballer.

Striker Gyan took to social media to wish her a glorious birthday and expressed how much he loves her.

He posted seven photos of his elated daughter and fashionista to showcase her sixth year on earth.

Check out photos below:

