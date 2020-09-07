It was an emotional moment for veteran actress, Grace Omaboe, popularly known as Maame Dokono, when she was gifted a brand new car at the birthday party of singer and entrepreneur, Diamond Appiah, also known in showbiz as Diamondlicious.

The outspoken singer and New Patriotic Party sympathiser also gave a brand new car to veteran music producer and entertainment pundit, Fred Kyei Mensah, popularly called Fredyma.

The actress on Saturday, September 5, 2020, celebrated her 33rd birthday and organised a party in her mansion.

As part of the celebration, the benevolent lady gifted brand new cars to her special guests, Fredyma and Maame Dokono.

It was all fan, merry making, glitz and glamour as the the likes of David Dontoh, Kalsoume Sinare , Akorfa Edjeani, Beverly Afaglo, Rev Dr Owusu Bempah, Moesha Bodoung, Aisha Modi, Vicky Zugah, Akyere Bruwaa, Mark Okraku Mantey and others were present to celebrate with her.

