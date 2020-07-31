Ace actress and television personality, Grace Omaboe, known in showbiz as Maame Dokono, has sent a strong warning to Bishop Daniel Obinim of International God’s Way Chapel and other ‘so-called’ men of God.

According to her, they are fortunate that she does not have enough strength to fight them.

She said if she had what it took to fight them (fake pastors), she would have taken people like Obinim on because she believes they are deceiving Ghanaians.

“If I have what …looking at what Obinim and others are doing, I would have taken him on,” she said in an interview on TV XYZ.

She said fake pastors need to be exposed.

She recounted one of her encounters with a lady who claimed a pastor placed a snake in her private part but they later found out it was a rag that the pastor kept there.

She refused to mention names of other fake pastors for the fear of being beaten up.

The veteran actress revealed in her interview that her passion to host TV and radio programmes was to help people liberate themselves from fake pastors.