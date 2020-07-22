If the party you join loses, you will lose everything and then you will be sidelined by producers in the movie fraternity, these were the words of actress Grace Omaboe, popularly known as Maame Dokono, who preached against politics in an interview monitored by Adomonline.com.

The veteran actress, in an unequivocal language, stressed the need to abstain from supporting a political party because the damage it causes supersedes the profit as an entertainer.

She explained that the only time one can benefit from the party is during campaign times and when they lose, they will not consider to look at you as someone who belongs to them.

And if you are in the movie industry, those doing movies will not use you because they will say people will not buy their product; they will avoid you.

They will say your time has passed. I think the money you will get from them is only when you are campaigning I will advise young ones to be very careful and remain neutral.

She climaxed her advice with this: I did experience that. It’s just recently that they started using me.

But, reacting to her statement on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz 103.9 FM, host of U Sey Wetin, Don Tsegah, said though Maame Dokono may be right, some musicians like Kwabena Kwabena and Shatta Wale have survived such fates, hence it’s dicey.