Osei Kwame Despite’s youngest son, Saahene Osei, has wowed his followers on Instagram with his latest photo.

The rich handsome kid has proven that his father is really one of the richest business moguls in the country.

Saahene has released new photos of himself on his official Instagram handle.

In the photos the 17-year-old gave fashion goals.

In the photos, Saahene is captured wearing a nice polo t-shirt and matching pair of trousers. He complimented his looks with a stylish haircut as he posed for the camera.

Without captioning the photos, his followers, especially females, couldn’t control themselves, hence the ‘mad rush’ to get his attention in the comment section.

These ladies slid into Saahene’s comment section to heap praises on him:

happyagyenimboateng: “I can’t love you less.”

Vickkie : “We love to see it”

bohamlebron: “Slick right there.”

_mr.laryea_: “Don.”

aiden.appenteng: “Oh how you too bad.”

wowangelx: “Clean.”

Credit: Yen