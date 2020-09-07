Rapper Criss Waddle has denied publications circulating on social media that he is running for Member of Parliament (MP) in one constituency in Tema on the ticket of the Convention People’s Party (CPP).

According to him, he has no plans of becoming a politician, hence Ghanaians should disregard such reports.

Our attention has been drawn to a politically suggestive artwork circulating across social media platforms bearing the picture of AMG Business CEO, popularly known as Criss Waddle, claiming he’s running for MP in Tema constituency on the ticket of the CPP.

