The New Patriotic Party (NPP) is set to build 16 model Senior High Schools (SHSs) in Zongo communities in all 16 regions of Ghana.

Minister for Inner-city and Zongo Development, Dr Mustapha Abdul-Hamid, who disclosed this on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Wednesday, said the initiative is part of the government’s commitment to bridge the development gap.

He reiterated the government’s commitment to prioritise education as a catalyst for Zongo development agenda.

The Zongo Minister also disclosed that two existing Junior High Schools (JHS) will be upgraded to model schools.

“We want to strengthen the foundation of education in Zongos by upgrading two JHS’s in Zongos. Pupils from these schools will transition into the SHS we intend to build in all 16 regions,” he said.

He stressed that, providing education, especially in deprived communities like the Zongos, is the best way to alleviate poverty and develop human resources, hence the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government’s commitment to investing in education for all.

Dr Hamid said in less than four years, the Akufo-Addo government has, through his Ministry, fulfilled its promise of ensuring sustainable development in these communities.

The next NPP administration, he said, will from January 2021 hit the ground running with massive developmental projects in Zongos and inner-cities across the country.