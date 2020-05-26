The Minister for Inner-City and Zongo Development has provided evidence of projects undertaken in the Ashanti region.

Dr Mustapha Abdul Hamid said apart from the Eastern region, Ashanti region is the region with the second largest projects.

The Zongo Minister was responding to concerns raised by some leadership of Muslim communities in the Ashanti region about the lack of development in the area.

They made the comment when former President John Mahama donated some items to them to mark the Eid-ul-Fitr celebration.

Chief Osman Bin Ahmed, who speaks for the Sarkin Zongo in the Ashanti Regional capital, Kumasi, claimed all the projects by the Ministry are centered in Accra.

“We can see that the Zongo Ministry is only in Accra, they need to come to us and know our requirements, you cannot sit down in Accra and dictate for us,” he bemoaned.

But Dr Hamid on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Tuesday said it was obvious Chief Ahmed was playing politics.

Zongo Minister with Ekosii Sen host, OB

“He was just saying something to make former President Mahama happy because it is not the true reflection on the ground,” he opined.

The Zongo Minister said they have built modern ICT laboratories in majority of Islamic schools in the Ashanti region.

Also, he noted that, they have also completed household bio-digester toilet facilities, mechanised boreholes and Astroturfs to improve sporting activities in the Zongo communities.

In about a year since he took over, Dr Hamid said very little of the projects are 70 percent complete.

Overall, he said the Zongo Ministry has delivered on its mandate to bridge the development gap in the Zongos.