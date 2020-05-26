The first coronavirus patient in the Savannah region has been identified as a 31-year-old trader.

The young man works at Salaga but lives in Tamale in the Northern region.

Director-General of the Ghana Health Service (GHS), Dr Patrick Kumah Aboagye, who disclosed this at a press conference in Accra, said the patient is responding to treatment.

He noted that, 12 people, who came into contact with the man, have been identified through enhanced contact tracing.

The Savannah region is the 14th region out of the country’s 16 regions to record a case of the deadly Coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Ghana’s case count has risen to 6,904 with 2,097 recoveries.