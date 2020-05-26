The Government of Ghana has taken delivery of 10 ventilators to be distributed to COVID-19 healthcare centres across the country.

The ventilators, donated by P Wood Limited and Tema Bonded Warehouse, are to aid facilities which offer care to people in severe and critical conditions.

Ghana Ports and Harbour and the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital are to receive two ventilators each.

Tema General Hospital, South Suntreso, Sunyani Regional Hospital, Ho Teaching Hospital, Oda Hospital and Yolo krobo Health Directorate are to receive one each.

Meanwhile, Ghana’s COVID-19 cases have risen to 6,964 with 2,097 patients recovering and no additional death.