A second person would have also lost his life in the Ofankor landlord shooting case but for quick feet, sister to the deceased tenant, Linda Okyere has revealed.

According to Linda, at the time his brother’s trigger-happy landlord shot and killed his brother, there was one other person with him, revealing that there was attempt by Kankam to shoot the person but he managed to run away.

What happened?

Victor Steve Nana Kamkam allegedly shot and killed his tenant, Benjamin Okyere at Ofankor ‘Spot M’ here in Accra.

Mr Kankam’s action is in connection with the tenant’s alleged refusal to move out of a two bedroom apartment following the expiration of his rent.

The landlord is said to have written to the tenant, demanding that he moves out on Monday May 24, 2020, just a day before the shooting incident.

The landlord was said to have stormed the house, wearing a bullet proof with two weapons, shooting him about four times in the chest, abdomen and other parts of his body.

Below is a video of Linda narrating her story: