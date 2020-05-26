Emmanuel Antwi Apraku, second child to late pastor Emmanuel Apraku, popularly known as ‘Apraku My Daughter’, has given a painful account of how his colleagues at work called his father names right in front of him after having sighted the viral video of his drunk father.

Recounting the incident, he said he felt really sad with the kind of derogatory words used for his father by his colleagues.

“Prior to that day in the office, I had already seen the video making rounds on social media. And upon getting to the office, I chanced on my colleagues talking about my father. They were insulting him and saying all sorts of things about him. I must say, I felt very sad, he told Accra-based Kofi TV monitored by Adomonline.com.

According to him, while silently listening to his work colleagues slander his father, his mother called him to break the news of his father’s death to him.

RELATED STORIES:

“And so, my friends were still talking and insulting my father when my mother called and broke the news of his death to me,” he said.

Recounting some fond memories of his father, the second child, who is currently undertaking his national service, said when his father was well-to-do, he would often pamper him and his siblings by buying them lots of goodies.

The viral video of ‘Apraku My Daughter’ drunk and struggling to stay on his feet, got many tongues wagging with some wondering what might have happened to him over the years and his legitimacy as a ‘Man of God.’

His demise after the video went viral sparked a debate on social media with many asserting that, the late preacher might have committed suicide out of shame.

Listen to the son in audio above: