An Abeka District Court Presided over by Her Worship Mrs Adwoa Akyaamaah Ofosu has remanded the landlord who shot and killed his tenant for refusing to quit his house following the expiration of his rent.

The heinous incident occurred over the weekend at Ofankor Spot M in Accra.

The landlord, Victor Steve Nana Kamkam Nii Kojo Konim Obo-Schroeder is reported to have shot his tenant four times, killing him instantly for failing to move out of a two bed-room house he rented.

The suspect is to reappear in court on June 8.

The judge remanded the suspect into police custody following a request by the police for further investigations and testing of the suspect for Covid-19.

The suspect’s plea was not taken but prosecution read his charges to him.

The suspect’s lawyer was not in court, neither were his family members.

Family, friends and sympathizers of the deceased tenant Benjamin Okyere were at the court in their numbers.

While some called for justice others also rained curses on the suspect, saying God will punish him for his action.

“God will punish you for killing our brother,” friends of the Deceased shouted after the suspect.