Parliamentary candidate for the Ayawaso West Wougon constituency, John Dumelo, has for the first time revealed why he chose to support the National Democratic Congress NDC.

The actor cum politician, who was given the nod during his primary to lead the NDC in the election, has pledged his undying support for the party.

Coming from a New Patriotic Party background, he revealed many expected him to tow the line but he defied that status quo because he believed in the NDC’s grassroots system.

NDC does not discriminate; they accept everybody into the party. NDC gives equal opportunity to everybody. The party is for the common or lay person. They never ask for background of their members.

M Dumelo revealed he had developed intense love for the NDC to the extent that the party has been embedded in his blood.

“I have just been a fan of most of the NDC presidents from Flt Lt Rawlings, Atta-Mills and John Mahama. NDC is in my blood; if you cut my skin, NDC colours will flow out.

“Never, I can’t imagine,” were his response when asked in an interview on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem if he will ditch NDC for any other political party.