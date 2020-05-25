The hope of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) to retain the Okaikoi South constituency seat is bleak given what the incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) for the area says is harassment from some party bigwigs.

Ahmed Arthur claims there is a grand scheme to let him lose the upcoming primary to make way for the daughter of presidential staffer, Victor Newman.

Narrating his ordeal on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Monday, the Okaikoi South Member of Parliament said he has been battling with internal ‘enemies’ since he won the primary.

He cited how Mr Newman in 2016 circulated a biased research result indicating that the NPP will lose should he be elected candidate to buttress his point.

“I was happy my constituency chairman threw that research findings away and we won that election with a wide margin,” the legislator stated.

Ahead of the party’s primaries, Mr Arthur said he is contesting with two people including the daughter of Mr Newman.

“When I won the primary in 2016, they [Newman family] transferred their votes to Akropong but now, they have transferred their votes back because their daughter, Dakoa Newman is in the race,” he bemoaned.

This conduct by Mr Newman, the MP said is giving him sleepless nights because it is impeding his progress.

“This man [Newman] has so much hatred for me. I have strength to hold on to these things but I’m speaking out for him to stop,” he cried.

However, Mr Arthur said the good news is that, the about 830 delegates know about his predicament and are ready to support him.

Listen to his chilling account in the attached audio above for more: