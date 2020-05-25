Little Elizabeth Asantewaa used as a conduit to carry out a heinous bomb attack on Dr Kwame Nkrumah, is appealing for public support.

Little Asantewaa, despite surviving the attack, has not been the same after the incident as one of her legs was amputated, and has since lived on the other.

With shattered dreams and a disfigured face, Madam Asantewaa’s other leg is fast rotting by the day thereby compounding her woes.

She is, thus, pleading for help from President Nana Akufo-Addo and the general public after being abandoned to her fate.

Madam Asantewaa some 58 years ago, was tasked to welcome and present to Dr Kwame Nkrumah, a bouquet.

Unknown to her, the bouquet had been bomb laced and detonated as she presented it to Dr Nkrumah.

Narrating the incident on that day in a video report by Joy News, she said, all she heard was a booming sound and a force which lifted and shoved her to the ground.

According to her, Dr Nkrumah supported her and the family after the incident but the support she was enjoying was curtailed by his overthrow.

I was at the hospital and in real pain when I was told that the President was there to visit me. I couldn’t believe it, but it was true; I saw him by my bedside and in our conversation, he started crying and I saw tears in his eyes. He promised to help me since I was only a victim of an attack on him. He sponsored my treatment in London, but after his demise, I haven’t received any help from subsequent governments, she said.

She averred that life has become very challenging for her to the extent that sometimes she drinks water on an empty stomach when she has nothing to eat.

Sometimes when I am out of money, I only drink water and sleep. I am pleading with President Akufo-Addo to come and help me because he knows my story. I am also appealing to well-meaning Ghanaians to come to my aid, she said.

