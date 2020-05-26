Deputy Minister for Health Dr Bernard Oko-Boye has hinted that an Executive Instrument to enforce the wearing of nose masks is expected to be gazette this week.

The gazette will make the refusal to wear a nose mask an offense punishable by law.

There will be spot fines and jail sentences for persons who defy the directive of wearing facemask as a preventive measure for the spread of the coronavirus so to serve as a deterrent to others and promote compliance.

In spite of the government’s directive,making it mandatory for the wearing of nose masks, some persons are hesitant in wearing the mask under the guise of having difficulties in breathing.

But Dr Oko-Boye has said the masks have proven to be very effective in containing the spread of the virus hence the strict adherence advocacy.

The Ledzokuku MP also added that the government wasn’t interested in the punishment associated with the law but the compliance in order to protect innocent and unsuspecting citizens.

The Deputy Health Minister said these in an exclusive interview with Adom News.

Listen to Dr Oko Boye in the audio below: