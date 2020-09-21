The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) is fighting back critics who are mocking the party over its promise to build mortuaries in Zongo communities.

Its flagbearer, John Mahama in an interview revealed his intention to build not less than 300 morgues in Muslim communities should he win the December general election.

“Encourage the foundation of funeral homes as per Islamic traditions and rehearse and work together with the Ministry of Health to set up central groups answerable for techniques that are consistent with Islamic traditions and practices at all state mortuaries… ,” he stated in an interview.

But the former President is being mocked by those who think the promise is just a political gimmick.

Critics, mostly from the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), could not fathom why he [Mahama] will make such a promise when Muslims don’t keep their dead at the morgue.

In a rebuttal, a communications team member of the NDC, Alhaji Nasiru Mohammed said those mocking Mr Mahama are “ignorant”.

He explained that, the promise is based on demands by the people in the Zongos who want to preserve their departed in a dignified manner.

“Mahama didn’t just make the promise; it was based on the demands by the people, especially when they need to do postmortem before he or she is buried, ” Alhaji Nasiru stated.

He cited how the Muslim community in the Ashanti region has a cold room to preserve the dead to buttress his point.

The promise, the NDC man stated is part of its commitment to upgrade the living standards of people living in Zongos across the country.

Alhaji Nasiru challenged the NPP to state clearly its position on the Zongo mortuary promise.

