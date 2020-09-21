Flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Mahama, has said he will construct more morgues – not less than 300 – in Zongo Communities if he comes to power again.

According to him, these structures are part of mediation programmes the NDC plans for Zongo Communities across the country.

In an interview on Woezor TV, Mr Mahama said the ‘funeral homes’ will help contain the stress in handling the dead in Zongo Communities.

He said his administration intends to set up a fund for this.