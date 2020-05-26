The Minister for Inner-City and Zongo Development says squandering monies meant for development will be the last thing in his mind.

Dr Mustapha Abdul Hamid sees his work as service to Allah, thus, will not jeopardise the lives of future generations in Zongos.

Under his stewardship, there are about 3,000 Zongo communities across the country and he sees himself as a shepherd.

“The destinies of majority of Muslims are in my hands; I swear, I cannot be the one joking with that because I know on the judgement day, Allah will ask me,” he stated in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Tuesday.

ALSO READ:

Dr Hamd bemoaned how some people are moving heaven on earth to smear him with corruption in the discharge of his duties.

He indicated that, the reason for taking up the position was to impact positively in the lives of the vulnerable in the Zongo communities.

“I’m not here to make money so let’s stop this propaganda. I believe every human being is a shepherd and I’m doing my best to ensure Zongos are transformed,” the Zongo Minister added.

Dr Hamid appealed for support to ensure the development gap between Zongos and inner cities in Ghana are addressed.