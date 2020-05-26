The Chairperson of the Board of Trustees for COVID-19 National Trust Fund, Sophia Akuffo, has revealed that tax relief incentives will be offered to all companies who have donated to the fund.

She announced this when addressing a brief ceremony to hand over Personal Protective Equipment to some selected health institutions and associations in the Greater Accra Region.

She explained the companies will enjoy the benefits after filing returns with the Ghana Revenue Authority.

She stressed the move is aimed at rewarding companies and institutions that have responded to calls for a national fight against the COVID-19 outbreak.

Meanwhile, she noted the fund has so far received about fifty million Cedis (GHc 50,000,000) from donors and has almost completed its internal procurement systems in conformity with the requirements of the Public Procurement Act.

She added this will allow them to begin the utilisation of the monies that have been donated to the trust fund.

She further announced that the fund now has a short code 887100#, that would allow the citizenry to donate any amount to support the mandate of the trust fund.

The institutions and associations that received the items were the Pediatric Oncology Unit of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital and Nutrition Rehab Centre of the Princess Marie Louise Children’s Hospital.

Others were the El Wak Isolation Centre of the 37 Military Hospital. Nii Odoi Kwao Fan from Osu, the Ark Foundation Ghana, and the Association of Magistrates and Judges.