Chairperson of the Covid-19 National Trust Fund Board of Trustees, Justice Sophia Akuffo, says the fund has so far received an amount of GH¢ 34 million as donations.

According to her, these donations were received from corporate and private bodies to help fight against the coronavirus.

Justice Sophia Akufo presenting the items

She made this disclosure on Wednesday when the Fund donated an ambulance and items to the Ghana Health Service and Covid-19 Care Team to share among health workers across the country.

Addressing the gathering at the Ga East Municipal Assembly, Justice Sophia Akuffo, assured donors and the public that monies donated to support the fight will be put to judicious use and in a transparent manner.

She also thanked the donors for their support and called for more donations.

Receiving the items on behalf of the facility, Head of the Covid-19 Management Team, Dr Ali Samba thanked the Board of Trustees and donors for their timely donation.

He further disclosed that, so far, the facility has managed over 200 patients.