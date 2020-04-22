Actor Prince David Osei has applauded the government for lifting the imposition of restrictions placed on persons in Accra, Kumasi, Tema and Kasoa amid the coronavirus outbreak.

According to him, President Nana Akufo-Addo is trusting Ghanaians to be responsible to help minimise the risks coronavirus pose.

“Because on a more serious note for how long can a lockdown go? At the end of the day, the economy needs to run (and) people were complaining,” Mr Osei told Andy Dosty on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM.

He stated that if the lockdown had persisted, it would have been difficult for the government to do its routine feeding of the less-privileged adding that “everybody suddenly became a beggar.”

MORE

He added that it is the collective responsibility of every Ghanaian to adhere to the health directories though the lockdown has been lifted.

The actor explained that if everyone does their part in limiting the coronavirus’ transmission, the number of infected person’s will minimise.

“We go out there with the intention of everyone is positive, so you need to be careful. As citizens this fight is our fight it’s in our hands it all boils down to being responsible citizens and taking care of our selves,” he said.