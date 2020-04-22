The Eastern region has recorded two more cases of COVID-19 in the Nsawam-Adoagyiri municipality and the Denkyembuor district.

ALSO READ:

The two are part of the 51 confirmed cases the region has, thus, far recorded.

Joy News’ sources reveal that the victim from Nsawam is a Ghanaian citizen who returned to the country on March 20, this year before President Nana Akufo Addo announced the closure of the country’s borders.

He is said to have self-quarantined after arriving in Ghana, allaying fears he had infected many people.

Health officials in the region have taken samples of seven of his immediate family members to the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research and are awaiting their test results.