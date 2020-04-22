Communications Minister and Member of Parliament for Ablekuma West, Mrs Ursula Owusu-Ekuful has for the third time donated assorted food items to her constituents.

The first two was during the lockdown, and the third one comes just days after the lockdown was lifted.

This, she said, is part of her efforts to support the vulnerable in the constituency in this difficult period of the Covid -19 pandemic.

Some of the items donated

The Minister presented the third round of donations, specifically to the various traditional leaders and the fishing community in the constituency.

She visited the Gbegbe, Gbegbeyise, Mpoase, Mamponse, Opetekwei and Glefe palaces on her tour. At each palace, she presented bags of rice, cooking oil and other essentials to the traditional authorities.

Mrs Owusu-Ekuful had earlier visited the Tunga and Nasrawa Chiefs where she made similar donations.

Mrs Ursula Owusu-Ekuful

The chiefs expressed gratitude to her for the special care she has shown the people in this very difficult period.

They assured her that the items will be distributed to the underprivileged in their respective communities and entreated her to stay in constant touch with the people in fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.