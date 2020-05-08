Okyenhene Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin, through his wife Nana Asabea Ofori Atta and some other groups, have made donations to the COVID-19 National Trust Fund Secretariat.

The purpose of the donation was to support the Fund so that the Trustees can also distribute to frontline health workers and the vulnerable in society.

Wife of Okyenhene donated a cheque with a face value of GH¢ 100.000.00 on behalf of Okyenhene and the entire Okyeman Council.



Presenting the cheque, she indicated that the gesture was inspired by efforts being made by the government to combat COVID-19 pandemic.

The following groups also donated cheques with various amounts of money:

University of Ghana MBA/ MPA Class of year 2000 led by Daniel Mensah (The Leader of the Class of 2000) presented Ghc 20, 000;

GREDA ( a construction firm) led by its President Patrick Ebo Bonful gave

GH¢ 100, 000 while BAFLA LTD ( also a Construction firm) led by General Manager Frank Boamah donated GH¢ 50, 000.00.

The donations were received by chairperson for the COVID-19 National Trust fund Board, Justice (Rtd) Sophia Abena Akuffo on behalf of her team.

She expressed appreciation to the donors and reiterated that the Funds will be used judiciously to the benefit of the vulnerable and needy in society affected by the pandemic.

She was particularly grateful that in spite of the effect of coronavirus on almost every sector, individuals and groups have seen the need to support the Trust Fund and by extension the Ghanaian society.