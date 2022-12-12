The Okyenhene, Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin II, has pleaded with Ghanaians to help build the National Cathedral.

According to him, this will avert any shame for the country and President Nana Akufo-Addo.

“So I’m pleading with you all, let us not bring shame upon our country and the President, let us contribute to building the cathedral,” he said.

The Okyenhene made the appeal when he addressed the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral on Friday.

He urged the trustees to endeavor to complete the Cathedral to glorify God.

“He [Akufo-Addo] has to glorify the name of the Lord for how far He has brought him and build the cathedral to testify that he is grateful to God for making him President. There is no sweeter news than this. With the cathedral, there’ll be no need to travel to Israel, just in Accra, the cathedral will answer all your questions about Jerusalem, Bethlehem, Nazareth and everything.”

Since its inception, the National Cathedral project has been botched with controversies.

Individuals and civil society organisations have quried its relevance, especially in these times of economic crisis.

Government, however, remains resolved to see to the completion of the project.

Meanwhile, the Project has stalled due to lack of funds, according to the Executive Director of the National Cathedral Secretariat.