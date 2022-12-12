Nigerian actor Wizkid has justified his decision to stand his fans up at the Accra Sports Stadium despite the huge amount they paid to be entertained.

Wizkid ditched his highly anticipated concert on Saturday, December 10 to have some fun time in a club together with King Promise, who was also billed to perform.

Ghanaians have lashed out at him for what they say is a disrespect to the entire nation, but in a latest release, he explained cancelling the show without any communication was the “right thing to do and I had to”.

To him, every decision he made was to honour his fans, including his drastic decision to leave them stranded for over 12 hours.

According to him, up until the day of his debut Ghana show, there continued to be safety and production issues that prevented him from putting on a high quality show his fans deserve.

“You all know I would never do anything without a serious reasoning behind it. My brand is something I don’t joke with! I sincerely apologize, to everyone who made the effort to come out for me last night,” he said.

He apologised to all his fans worldwide, especially Ghanaians who he said he holds so dear to his heart.

Wizkid assured that he and his team are working tirelessly to deliver an intimate show in Ghana.

Meanwhile, organisers of the show, LiveHub nation, have announced a full refund to all the fans who bought tickets.